ORLANDO, Fla. — The United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said in phase three trials its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against severe illness.

​The company said it's 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, and 100% effective against severe illness and hospitalizations.

Phase three trials include more than 32,000 participants, based on 141 cases of the virus.

Orlando Immunology Center trial participant Heather Campbell was pleased with the trial results.

“At least it’s 100% effective against hospitalizations which is a big deal," she said.

OIC officials won't say if Campbell received the placebo or the real thing until the Food and Drug Administration reviews the vaccine for possible emergency use authorization.

But, Campbell said she had symptoms after the second shot.

“By the time I got home, I was ready to get under a bunch of blankets, my cats,” she said. “I was getting chills. I couldn’t stay warm.”

Rollins College Associate Biology Professor Dr. Jay Pieczynski studies the technology behind developing vaccines like AstraZeneca's.

“I’m very impressed with AstraZeneca, it’s a viral-vector vaccine," he said. "This is tried and true technology. It seems to be working very well."

Pieczynski hopes the vaccine will soon get approval in this still-critical time in the pandemic.

“The summer season is coming in Florida, we want to get tourism back, eventually the summer will end and we’ll have school to get back to," he said. "The more options we have and access and lowering the age, are only positives."

While Campbell waits to find out what's next, she is staying busy helping patients.

“I’m glad Florida has already opened up to more people eligible for the vaccine, so I’m very hopeful," she said.

AstraZeneca plans to apply for FDA emergency use authorization in the first half of April.

​If approved, it will be the fourth vaccine available in the United States.​