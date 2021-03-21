A record number of people packed their bags and hit the skies this weekend for Spring Break.

The TSA says we’re seeing some of the highest numbers in more than a year, however federal health officials are still warning against travel due to COVID-19.

The latest report from the TSA shows more than a million passengers daily for the past nine days.

Tampa Bay’s beaches, from Anna Maria Island to the sands of St. Pete, are the place to be for spring break.

Pinellas County tourism officials say hotels are more than 90% booked.

“This weather is awesome, as a matter of fact I’m jealous of you guys because this is a paradise,” New Jersey resident Francisco Columna said.

Hot spots like Manatee Public Beach have been fairly calm, while others like St. Pete beach might get a little more crowded.People we spoke with are being cautious.

“I use my mask because there’s a lot of people here,” Orlando resident Maria Fuentes said.

“We keep a distance, and we respect when we go to a restaurant and different places. We wear our mask,” Columna said.

“We were pretty cautious when we were flying, and we’re staying in a cute little Air BNB by ourselves and being very careful around the beaches and stuff,” Minnesota resident Martha Roberts said.

"We ended up double masking on the plane and trying not to touch too much. We brought our hand sanitizer and everything,” Minnesota resident Halle Rittgers said.

“People respect that. Especially at the food place. People were wearing their masks and staying 6 feet apart which was nice. Because I don’t want to be around people right now you know? Everybody’s been good about it,” Tampa resident Hayden Abreu said.

It’s a much in Tampa Bay than what’s happening in South Florida. The Associated Press reports Miami Beach officials have imposed an 8 p.m.– 6 a.m. curfew for South Beach. Partiers trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets, and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing, according to authorities.

The latest travel projection from Tampa International for this weekend is up 60,000 passengers a day.

That’s the highest traffic they’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

At St. Pete-Clearwater International, they’ve seen more flights scheduled this march than compared to the last two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.