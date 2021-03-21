COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following in the footsteps of Vice President Kamala Harris, a group of central Ohio women are putting on their Converse shoes and pearls and supporting their community.

What You Need To Know Chucks and Pearls is an organization focused on Black-owned businesses



Meetings are the 20th day of each month



Chuck and Pearls is modeled after the common look Vice President Kamala Harris is known for



Voter registration forms are available at the meetings

The Columbus chapter of “Chucks and Pearls” meets on the 20th of every month, choosing a different Black-owned business to spotlight.

Franklin County Treasurer Cheryl Brooks Sullivan said for March the group chose Feed Me Sandwich Kings, a restaurant that recently experienced a break in.

“We’re here to draw attention and bring patronage,” said Brooks Sullivan.

Shaundretta Boykins is also an organizer of Chucks and Pearls. While wearing a pearl mask, she explained the significance of the groups’ name.

“That was kind of her mantra, ‘Chucks and Pearls,’” said Boykins. “So we wanted to turn that into something tangible that we can touch and feel and taste.”

Boykins was talking about Harris who many know for her converse and pearls combo.

Boykins said she looks forward to meeting with Chucks and Pearls every month.

“Black-owned businesses don't get enough exposure, and because we don’t know they exist we aren’t able to patronize them,” she said. “I feel like if we don’t have us, no one has us.”

Voter registration forms are also on hand during the events to promote voting in the community.