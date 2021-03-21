ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A community came together this weekend to raise funds to help pay for funeral expenses for five people, including three kids, who died in a crash in Orange County last week.

The crash happened near the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive, near Hiawassee Road in Orlando.

Two women — ages 30 and 25 — and three children — ages 5, 4, and 5 months old — died in the crash.

The fundraising event was held outside Big B’s Supermarket on South Westmoreland Drive in Orlando where bbq was sold Friday and Saturday.

“The community wanted to come together and do a fundraiser for my kids’ burial. I am so grateful to the community I came up in, they came to stand with me in this tragic situation,” said father and grandfather of the victims Anthony Oliver.

Carol Wynn knows the family and wanted to do anything she could to help out Saturday.

“Anything for the Lord and the cause,” said Wynn.

Funeral services are planned for next Saturday at The Kingdom Church on North Pine Hills Road in Orlando.​