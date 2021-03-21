CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium visitors can now take a deep dive with the world's largest animal — all while staying inside.

“We share this globe with a whole variety of other species, it’s important to care for them,” said Buddy Powell, director of research at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Powell has dedicated his life to caring for the ocean as a biologist, and says whales are in desperate need of help.

“Most whales are endangered or threatened,” said Powell.

Because of poachers, there are only around 400 right whales in the world, but now, many whales are dying because of local boaters.

“They are getting hit by ships and they are also getting entangled in fishing gear,” he said.

Because these endangered animals live in the Gulf to raise their young, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium opened up the exhibit called “Whales Living with Giants," to showcase the importance of conservation.

Visitors will see anything from skeletons, life-size whales, to "mustache-teeth."

They offer a virtual reality corner to take visitors into the depths of the ocean, where you can swim alongside dozens of whales, learn about their behavior patterns and what makes them unique.

“We need to do everything we can to possibly protect them,” said Powell.

Proceeds to the aquarium go to whale conservation efforts.

