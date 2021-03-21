ORLANDO, Fla. — Local barbers in Orlando are teaming with the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida to provide free haircuts.

What You Need To Know Together We Impact Foundation hosted a homeless haircuts events



They provided up to 100 haircuts Sunday at Coalition for the Homeless



The haircuts help people look professional for jobs

Juan Florentino and Steven Scott are two barber students, looking to do more than just cut hair for clients. They founded the Together We Impact Foundation.

“Try to to give the message of hope that anything is possible. This a newborn project, we are trying to make it grow as fast as we can,” said Florentino.

They say they want to get out in the community and make a difference. They organized the event Sunday at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, teaming up with fellow classmates of the Hollywood Institute, giving up to 100 free haircuts.

“It gives them an opportunity to look professional in workplaces, and give them confidence to be able to speak to certain people throughout the day,” said Scott.

Johnny Benyard, one of the dozens getting a haircut, hopes to turn things around. “I really appreciate it.”

Benyard said he's taking advantage of what we can, as he as fell on some tough times.

“I lost my job, things had fell out with my apartment because of losing my job due the COVID,” said Benyard.

He's been staying at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

“Once you get here, there is nothing stopping you from getting you on your own,” said Benyard.

Benyard said with support from coalition, and a new haircut, it's a step in the right direction moving forward.

“I know I need the professional, and need to look good in order to get those jobs, so they are really helping me with that,” Benyard said.

Florentino and Scott are glad to provide any assistance they can do help out.

“Let them know we are here for them and going to do whatever we can to help them out.”