ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With Central Florida’s tourism industry starting to pick up steam again, health officials are concerned about a heightened risk because of infectious COVID mutations that are becoming more prevalent in the United States.

The number of variant mutations started to increase as early as December, and Florida now has the most cases.

The UK variant is expected to become the dominant COVID-19 strain by the end of March or early April, according to health officials.

Variants or not, 44-year-old Samantha Pawlina from Celebration said she can’t wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine now that the age bracket has been lowered at the Orange County Convention Center to 40 and older.

“To be honest and truthful, I’d rather do it just to protect myself and protect anybody that is out there,” Pawlina said.

That is tight idea, according to Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert with Johns Hopkins University.

“The solution to the variant problem is to vaccinate more. Because our vaccines are very effective against the UK variant,” Adalja said. “And when it comes to the South African and Brazilian variants, they [COVID vaccines] may not be as effective at preventing symptomatic disease, but they're still extremely effective at preventing what matters: serious disease, hospitalization, and death.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has expanded eligibility for COVID vaccination to all Floridians who are at least 50 years old, effective starting Monday, March 22.