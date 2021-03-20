ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of Walt Disney World cast members Friday urged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to change COVID vaccine rules to make theme park and hospitality workers eligible to receive vaccinations regardless of age.

Cast member Estefania Villadiego, who is an attractions host at Fantasyland and one of the 9,000-plus members of Union 362, said she wants to do her job as safely as possible.

“As hospitality workers, we see tons of people, thousands of people, and we interact with them directly and want to be safe, want to make sure we don't get sick, and [to ensure] we keep our family safe when we go home,” Villadiego said.

“I work for the economy of Central Florida,” Villadiego said. “I am in the tourist business. I am in hospitality. I want to make sure we do our job in a safe way.”​

DeSantis has said he hopes to make everyone in Florida eligible for COVID vaccinations by May 1.