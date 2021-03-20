Josh Breen performed at Killabrew Saloon in New Hartford on Friday night, where there's a mixture of people stopping in for a meal and basketball fans with their eyes on the televisions.

But in New York State, Syracuse University fans weren't able to watch their team's whole game at bars on Friday.

"We would certainly love to have the opportunity to show the entire game to our customers because they are a draw, especially the NCAA tournament," said Killabrew Saloon Owner Michael Volz.

The Orange's tip off was at 9:40 p.m., but restaurants and bars have to close at 11 p.m per the state's orders.

Over in Verona, the Recovery Sports Grill's general manager also wishes they could be open past 11 p.m.

"As soon as we opened this morning, the restaurant packed right up. This is one of the biggest weeks of the year for us. So every little bit counts, and the support has been great throughout the community throughout the entire thing," said Recovery Sports Grill General Manager Rachel McManus.

McManus says more people have been ordering from them in recent months.

"As soon as the curfew got extended, the vaccinations came out, all of those together we had a big increase in our sales," McManus said.

The Killabrew Saloon's owner wants New York State leadership to work more with restaurants and bars.

"Get us more involved in the decision-making with stuff like that. Again, we can successfully operate with the social distancing, with the masks and other guidelines to keep the public safe, and yet still keep our doors open," Volz said.

Echoing calls from many other restaurants in the hopes that restrictions will be lifted soon.

The 11 p.m. curfew is being lifted for gyms, bowling alleys, casinos, and pool halls in New York State starting April 5.