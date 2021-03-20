CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — ​Catholic Health's St. Joseph Campus will soon be undergoing a transformation.

The campus will be redeveloped into an Outpatient and Ambulatory Care Center.

The hospital says plans were put on hold for a while due to the pandemic.

This transition will come some layoffs.

Catholic Health says some clinical and non-clinical positions will be eliminated or transitioned to other roles.

Due to declining COVID patients, the St. Joseph Campus will gradually close its ICU and most of its inpatient nursing units.

COVID patients will no longer be admitted starting April 1. All remaining COVID patients are now isolated on a closed floor.

St. Joseph will reopen its Emergency Department in early May after some facility improvements, and orthopedic surgery will resume March 29.