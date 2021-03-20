CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A coffee shop that has taken the country by storm is coming to Charlotte.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, a shop that gives opportunities to workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently announced new franchise locations across the country, including South End.

Victor and Amie Cennamo were drawn to open the franchise and give their son Ryan, who is on the Autism spectrum, more opportunities to be a part of the community. They hope it also inspires other Charlotte businesses to think outside the box when it comes to hiring.

“When you see these folks having responsibilities and working, developing that sense of purpose, that builds their confidence,” Victor says. “And they just haven't been given the right opportunities to show that they're capable.”

The Cennamo’s hope they will be able to open the new South End location by this summer.

For those interested in applying for a position, they say keep an eye out for a job fair soon and check out their Facebook page.