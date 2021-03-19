Beginning Friday, venues can welcome more guests and allow up to 75% of their full capacity.

While this is welcome news, Syracuse area sports bars were hoping for another change before the SU game tonight in the NCAA tournament.

The capacity increase comes on the same day as SU will play their latest game of the season and it's a big one which is the opening round and first game of the big dance for the Orange.

Statewide bars and restaurants are only allowed to stay open until 11 p.m. because of COVID-19 restrictions.

At Home Team Pub, they're expecting larger crowds for the NCAA tournament today and tonight. However, Owner Joe Kalil said SU basketball is his drawing card.

The Orange got a late draw and will play San Diego State at 9:40 p.m. EST tonight which means fans will technically be asked to leave before the game is over.

He said bar owners have been working with the county executive who asked the governor to extend the state's 11 p.m. curfew to 1 a.m. So far, the state hasn't budged.

"We're going to give them reminders, but we're hoping for the best for tomorrow. But, we'll give them reminders throughout the night. Having to close out their checks early and having them know we do have to close at eleven o'clock," said Kalil.

We heard from County Executive Ryan McMahon yesterday who said the curfew isn't practical.

"I'm not going to go dragging people out of establishments during the SU game," said McMahon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he's not going to change the curfew statewide. However, McMahon is still hopeful the governor can make some kind of an amendment for tonight.