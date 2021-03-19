ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The age of eligibility for vaccines administered at the Orange County Convention Center will be lowered to 40 years old and up starting Monday, Orange County leaders said Thursday.

The state of Florida is not opening up vaccinations to younger groups quickly enough, and the convention center site was not reaching capacity and could handle more, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

“The variants are developing in our community because we’re such an open community, so it’s coming in,” Demings said. “So we better get about our business of getting people vaccinated.”

Demings said he’s not taking the action to defy the Governor Ron DeSantis or the state of Florida. He said he only is trying to do what he feels is best for the county.

“I don’t feel like I have to get permission to be the mayor of Orange County from Tallahassee,” Demings said. “We’re gonna make the best decisions for our community here, using our resources.”

Resident Nora Escobar said she was “surprised” and “happy” to learn of the division.

The state has slowly lowered the age restriction on vaccines, and its guidelines calls for residents to be at least 60 years old.

The state’s guideline excludes her.

“Monday? Next week? OK perfect, perfect because [my kids] will be in school so I can go and get my shot!” Escobar said.

For the rest of the state, you still have to be at least 60 years old.

Demings said the infrastructure at the Orange County Convention Center allows them to administer a larger number of vaccinations than other sites.

“We believe we could perhaps double the volume [coming] through the convention center,” Demings said.

That would mean administering about 6,000 vaccines a day.

That faster timeline for vaccinations is a relief for Escobar’s 9-year-old daughter, Maya.

"Now that she [her mother] has the opportunity to get the vaccine, I'm pretty happy for her!" Maya said.

The convention center’s vaccine appointment portal will open up for those 40 and older starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday. If appointments for Monday are available, people will be able to register for one that same day.

And you don’t have to be an Orange County resident.

That link to make an appointment: https://ocfl.net/EmergencySafety/Coronavirus/VaccineInformation.aspx#.YFQNU0hKjyV