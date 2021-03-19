TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The COVID vaccination eligibility age will be lowered to 50, beginning Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Friday about the executive order he has issued to bring the eligibility down.

After initially being open for seniors, some essential workers and a few others, the vaccine age eligibility recently had been lowered to 60 years old.

This move will open up the vaccines to thousands more Floridians. DeSantis added the state remains on track to open vaccines to all Floridians before May.

The governor also announced the state could soon be seeing as many as 42,000 additional Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

DeSantis said earlier this week the vaccine supply coming into Florida is flattening out, with the state no longer getting huge increases with each supply coming in.