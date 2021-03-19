APPLETON, Wis. — If you’re not always finding what you’re looking for at a store, you’re not alone.

The world’s shipping pattern has been, well, messed up since pandemic shutdowns last year. Add to that a shortage of some shipping containers, bad weather and people spending more money and goods and services and you have a brew of trouble when it comes to moving products around the world.

Just ask Patrick Murray, owner of Murray Photo and Video in Appleton. He has a hard time getting his hands on some products these days.

“Little point-and-shoot type cameras, we’ve been told by one manufacturer, ‘You’re not going to see anything, don’t even bother,’” he said. “The other ones are a first-come-first-served type of thing.”

What product is available is in high demand.

“The big players that demand more products they’ll get first grabs at those products and then guys like us, we don’t get as much,” Murray said.

Gunjan Goyal, co-owner of Golden Green Groceries in Appleton, says keeping some items from India in stock can be hit or miss with deliveries to their suppliers sometimes taking weeks longer than usual to arrive.

“Prices are also increasing due to COVID because of the shortage of goods,” she said. “The suppliers are not supplying all the time and the rates are increasing day by day.”

Shipping is impacting businesses large and small.

Ashwaubenon-based Schneider is built on moving freight from point A to point B using, in part, the roughly 22,000 intermodal shipping containers it owns.

Like other shippers, it’s a daily task working through the heavy demand.

“It’s doing what we can, hiring as many drivers as possible and making the best use of all of our assets as possible,” said Jim Filter who heads up Schneider’s logistics division. “If we owned 40,000 additional containers, we would be able to load them right now. That’s how strong the demand is.”

Between the disruptions caused by the pandemic and an annual uptick in freight in the fall, he expects demand for services to be high through the end of the year.

Murray said he’s looking forward to a more normal sense of business.

“It’s not forever, but it’s probably going to take a long time before we say it’s whatever back to normal means,” he said.