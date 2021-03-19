PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Volusia County's sheriff is recovering after he was struck by a hit and run driver while on his bike and put in the hospital Thursday.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood was riding his bike in the area of Town West Boulevard in Port Orange Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a car.

A WastePro truck was there when Chitwood was hit and got the incident on dashcam.

Thank you all again for your messages and kind words. I have some road rash, a few stitches on the gash from the passenger side mirror and a fractured fibula that the doctors hope will heal on its own. I consider myself lucky to be back on my feet today. pic.twitter.com/phspkf9LO3 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 19, 2021

Chitwood was taken to Halifax Health. He said he suffered a fractured fibula, a gash from where he was hit by the vehicle's right-side mirror, and road rash.

Meanwhile the Volusia Sheriff's Office helped Port Orange Police track down the maroon Hyundai Sonata with the missing right side mirror to a house in Deltona. There police officers arrested Paige Bergman, 20, for leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

Chitwood said Bergman said she was "shopping on Amazon on her phone" when she hit him.

"I know she had no intention of running me down," Chitwood said. "That’s what a lot of distracted drivers say after they cause a tragedy. Just imagine if that had been a child or an elderly person on that bike, or if the car drifted a couple more inches to the right."

To every single @VolusiaSheriff deputy, detective, crime analyst and @PortOrange_PD officer who played a role in this case yesterday, you have my sincere appreciation for an outstanding job. I am so proud of the incredible work you do every day, and this is one more example of it — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 19, 2021

Chitwood took to Twitter to share his experience and thank the WastePro truck driver, and the first responders and law enforcement officials who helped him.

"Thanks to all of you who have been so concerned. It is a privilege to be your sheriff and to know so many of you care," Chitwood said.

True professionals taking great care of an unruly patient pic.twitter.com/wTwDKMtKuH — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 18, 2021

Chitwood also joked that his grandchildren are interested in seeing his injuries — so at least he has their attention.

Chitwood was also struck be a vehicle in 2017 while riding his bike, suffering two fractured vertebrae, and a broken left hand. He was riding in Ponce Inlet when he was hit by a pickup truck. The driver was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way.