Wegmans says it will start distributing COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible for it at all Upstate New York locations Thursday.

That includes people aged 60 or older, teachers, and those with underlying health conditions aged 18 or older. You must live and work in New York to receive the vaccine.

There are no out-of-pocket costs in getting the vaccine, regardless of insurance coverage.

You can schedule an appointment on the Wegmans Pharmacy website or by calling 1-800-207-6099 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.