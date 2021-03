Weekly jobless claims in the United States increased slightly to 770,000, in a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economic growth and recovery.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 770,000 for the week ending 3/13 (+45,000).



Insured unemployment was 4,124,000 for the week ending 3/6 (-18,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) March 18, 2021

Claims went up 45,000 from the week prior. Numbers are still lower than the pandemic-high of April 2020, but well above pre-pandemic averages.

