SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After overcoming some obstacles, True Health in Seminole County is gearing up to vaccinate once again.

What You Need To Know True Health expects a COVID vaccine shipment from the federal government next week



After an initial supply early, it had not been able to get doses



True Health will open vaccination scheduling after it gets the new shipment



Some Seminole residents are eagerly anticipating the ability to get a shot

The clinic has had to fight COVID-19 vaccine shortages and patient hesitancy, but now, it’s expecting its first shipment from the federal government next week and has a waiting list of people wanting the vaccine. True Health will open vaccine scheduling after it receives that shipment.

Bonnye Deese has worried a lot over the past year during the pandemic. She works with the public, keeping her concerned she might bring home the coronavirus to her parents.

“It was nerve-racking,” Deese said. “I have elderly parents.”

Then her parents got vaccinated. Her mom still needs one dose.

After some hesitancy about the vaccine’s safety. Now, she’s signed up to get it.

“Stop being silly, and let’s do this,” Deese said.

Deese is one of many on the waiting list to get a vaccine at True Health.

The community clinic, which stopped providing vaccinations after only one two-dose shipment, will administer vaccinations again soon.

Janelle Dunn, chief executive officer of True Health, said the doses have been going to the Seminole County vaccine pod and retail locations.

“We were previously receiving a state allocation that ended,” Dunn said.

But now, True Health is one of just a few clinics in Central Florida getting vaccines from the federal Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

“It’s extremely important because of the type of patients we serve,” Dunn said.

Many of the people the clinic provides care for are communities of color, uninsured and underserved — creating mistrust for health care and the vaccine.

True Health’s providers have spent a lot of time giving accurate information about both, Dunn said.

“At this point, it’s really just trying to make sure we’re educating, make sure that we’ll be able to offer it in a safe space and in a safe environment,” Dunn said.

She is also concerned those who are uninsured might be hesitant because they think they can’t afford it — stressing the vaccine is free.

“Do not let a lack of insurance, or funds, keep you from getting this vaccine,” Dunn said.

For Deese, she’s just thankful she doesn’t have to travel far to get her shot — and soon she can spend time with her family worry-free.

“It’s exciting — that you can hopefully try to find some level of normalcy that you can bring back to your life,” Dunn said.