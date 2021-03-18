ORLANDO, Fla.—Second Harvest Food Bank’s food delivery program made its millionth meal delivery a year after it began.

The Bring Hope Home program was created because of the coronavirus pandemic in order to help people who are homebound and in need of hunger relief.

Two weeks' worth of hunger relief is delivered to the recipient's door twice a month.

“We knew the need was there but we didn't know where it was,” Melina Pineyro said. “So, with this program and this time period has been very unique in helping find people who actually need the service.”

When the program first began they made 50 deliveries a week, Pineyro said. And now they’re up to around 1,200 deliveries per week.

Seventeen of those deliveries in the past year were made to 69-year-old Rosana Lopez’s home.

“My husband and I are both retired and on a fixed income,” Lopez said. “It’s difficult to pay for everything from rent, utilities to hospital bills. The free food deliveries are a huge help.”