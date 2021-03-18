NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With the state lifting some restrictions for domestic travelers starting April 1, Niagara Falls is getting ready for a boost in tourism.

The CEO of Destination Niagara USA John Percy says they could be seeing pre-pandemic numbers similar to 2019.

Percy says the latest studies show that 84% of people say they are willing to travel. This in part to the rollout of the vaccine. Although they don't track how many people visit the falls each summer, they do track the number of hotel beds filled.

With NYS travel restrictions lifting in April for people traveling domestically, we spoke to tourism experts to get a look at what this summer could look like. More on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/7M97PvYDch — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) March 18, 2021

Last summer, of course, numbers were way down. But this year, they are anticipating numbers being close to pre-pandemic percentages.

"We are conservatively projecting a 60% return to 2019 numbers. With that, I think with everything looking more positive with vaccines and everything, we are moving that number up to more 70% of 2019 numbers. So this year is by far going to be more brighter and promising for sure," said Percy.

Again, the travel restrictions will not be lifted until April 1. But once they are, people traveling domestically will not have to quarantine after entering the state, although it is still recommended. And of course, people will still be expected to follow social distancing and mask-wearing.