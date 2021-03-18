MILWAUKEE – Significant changes are going into effect for Milwaukee's COVID-19 restrictions beginning Friday.

What You Need To Know The new Public Health Order Phase 6 supersedes Order #4.4 which was in place for the past six weeks and goes into effect March 19



The latest order allows an increase in restaurant/bar capacity, and more fans at sporting events



The order no longer restricts visitors to long-term care facilities



More than 20% of Milwaukee County has begun its vaccination process

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Thursday said the latest order allows an increase in restaurant/bar capacity, and more fans at sporting events. This is following the restrictions that were in place for Order 4.4, which was what was in place for the past several weeks, as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease and more people get vaccinated.

“The Phase 6 order reflects several COVID-19 trends including the reduced presence of the disease in Milwaukee and the lower percentage of positive COVID-19 test results,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said. “While we are taking a step forward, we are doing that cautiously because COVID-19 is still a dangerous threat in our city.”

Some of the changes in the new public health order include:

Restaurants and bars will see an increase in possible capacity and an easing of the restrictions on movement of patrons inside the establishment. While seating must be available and encouraged, it is no longer required unless a patron is eating or drinking.

Museums can be open with capacity limits and protective measures including masking.

Sporting events and recreational activities are now permitted to have up to six spectators per event participant with a limit of 750 fans indoors or 1,000 fans outdoors as long as physical distancing can be accommodated. An approved safety plan can allow larger crowds.

The order no longer restricts visitors to long-term care facilities.

The MHD noted that general provisions regarding safe business practices and protective measures remain in place, including face coverings, social distancing, and surface cleaning. Health officials will continue to enforce the order, and citations with potentially large fines will be issued for order violations.

Changes in the current public health order are possible as the gating criteria either improves or deteriorates.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 10% of Milwaukee County has been fully vaccinated, and 20.1% has received their first dose.

The full order is available at city.milwaukee.gov/MMFS.