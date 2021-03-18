At the start of next month, select businesses in New York state will no longer have to follow the state's 11 p.m. curfew.

However, restaurants, bars, and catered events are not included in this group.

Starting April 5, New York will lift the 11 p.m. curfew for casinos, movie theatres, bowling alleys, pool halls, and gyms and fitness centers. They will be able to stay open as late as they want, starting in just two-and-a-half weeks.

The 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants, and the midnight curfew for catered events, will stay in place at least for a few more weeks.

The governor says his team is reviewing those curfews and the data that goes along with them right now and will likely make an announcement a little later in April.

It's not all bad news for restaurants though, Friday, March 19 is the start of new rules that allow them to increase capacity to 75%.

Local leaders say they're ready to take the reins, when it comes to these kinds of rules and regulations that govern local business.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon shared this tweet Wednesday, saying, "A one size fits all approach is no longer effective. Many of these decisions need to be returned to local governments and made as a region. A community with a 0.8% seven-day average positivity rate is in a different place than a community with a 4% positive rate."

In Syracuse, the immediate concern centers around Friday night's SU game, which is scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m.

On Monday, McMahon said that he asked the state to allow local restaurants to stay open until 1 a.m., rather than closing at 11 p.m. If that doesn't happen, fans would likely have to leave the bars and restaurants at halftime.