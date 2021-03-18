Before he was sworn in as president, Joe Biden pledged that his administration would administer 100 million coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days in office.

On Thursday, Biden announced that the goal will be reached “weeks ahead” of schedule, saying he anticipates his administration’s 100 millionth shot to be given out on Friday.

Biden will announce the administration’s next goal to put shots in arms in the coming week.

“I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans,” Biden said. “That’s weeks ahead of schedule.”

The president touted the efforts his administration made to ramp up the pace of vaccinations across the country, like his decision to authorise the Defense Production Act in order to speed supply, and the brokerage of a “historic manufacturing partnership between competing companies” to rapidly ship out vaccine doses.

All of these steps, Biden said, will amount to the U.S. having “enough vaccine supply for every adult American by the end of May — months, months earlier than anyone expected.”

“When we took office, there was a lot that had to be done. We needed more vaccines, more vaccinators, more places for people to get vaccinated. And we needed a whole of government approach,” Biden said Thursday.

Now, the U.S. is injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses each day — and the pace of vaccination is likely to dramatically rise later this month in conjunction with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration, but those reports lag the actual date of administration. Vaccination trend lines pointed to Biden breaking the 100 million mark on Thursday, with the numbers likely to be confirmed by the CDC over the weekend.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the 50 millionth shot administered since their time in office on Feb. 25, a little over a month after the two were inaugurated. At the time, Biden promised to update the public on the government’s plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic each time an additional 50 million shots were administered.

Still, the president stressed the need for all Americans to get the shot when they are eligible, saying “getting vaccinated is the best thing we can do” to prevent the spread of the virus.

“These milestones are significant accomplishments, but we have much more to do,” Biden said, later adding: “This is a time for optimism, but it is not a time for relaxation.”

