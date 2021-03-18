JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic isn't the only thing that has impacted businesses recently, especially small ones on the coast.

Prior to the virus outbreak, Hurricane Florence stromed up the East Coast in 2018, damaging beaches and property, and causing major flooding in its wake.

The hurricane damaged the family home of N.C. coastal resident and business owner, Sonya Black. She owns Luxuriously Natural Soaps 3620 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville, and her business took a major hit from the storm.

“So we started making it small, going to flea markets and craft shows and all those type of places,” Black says.

“Instantly we lost business, mostly because there were a lot of people that were still displaced,” Black says.



After living in a hotel for eight months, Black was able to start her business back up on a much smaller scale in a makeshift studio.



“It's literally cramped. I still have a lot of equipment in storage because I just can't fit it in here. Anything that was ingredients was instantly lost from the flooding and the water,” Black says.



Since 2009, Luxuriously Natural Soaps has been creating all natural products, but since Hurricane Florence, Black has been working out of a 300-square foot studio in the backyard of her home, which is still undergoing repairs.



To add to the struggles from the hurricane, COVID-19 took her sales down roughly 50% from an already diminished revenue.



“My aim is to get it back up. I want to be able to produce at the rate where I can just have consistent income,” Black says.



In the near future, Black would like to get a second studio, like the one she is currently working out of, and make the space her full-time work space. Her biggest goal is to help people understand the importance of using all natural products.