The House of Representatives Wednesday night in widely bipartisan fashion to award the Congressional Gold Medal — the highest honor Congress can bestow — to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for their actions to protect the Capitol and members of Congress during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Last month, the Senate unanimously passed a version of the bill that awarded a Congressional Gold Medal to heroic officer Eugene Goodman

“January 6 was a day of horror and heartbreak," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, adding that “it was also a moment of extraordinary heroism. That day the United States Capitol Police force put themselves between us and the violence."

The bill would give medals to each organization, and a third to be enshrined in the Smithsonian.

Andrew Clyde of Georgia

Andy Biggs of Arizona

Andy Harris of Maryland

Bob Good of Virginia

Greg Steube of Florida

Lance Gooden of Texas

Louie Gohmert of Texas

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Matt Gaetz of Florida

Michael Cloud of Texas

Thomas Massie of Kentucky

John Rose of Tennessee

Rep. Gohmert (R-TX) circulated his own version of the bill, which removed mention of Jan. 6 or the attack on the U.S. Capitol, instead saying “we mourn the losses of Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jeffrey Smith, who all passed in January 2021.”

Rep. Gaetz (R-FL) called the bill “offensive” because it included what he referred to as “editorial comments about the Jan. 6 sequence of events,” and also objected to the bill sending a medal to the Smithsonian.

Rep. Massie (R-KY) objected to the use of the phrase “insurrection” in the bill “because it could affect criminal prosecutions” and objected to calling the Capitol “the temple of our American Democracy,” saying its inclusion is “a little too sacrilegious for me.”

Both Reps. Greene (R-GA) and Good (R-VA) wrote on Twitter that they backed Gohmert’s bill.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the Republican Conference Chair, slammed her colleagues for supporting the alternative legislation: “There should be no question that we're awarding people a gold medal for their actions on that day.”

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, a Democrat, said that attempts to diminish the events of Jan. 6 are “not only wrong, unforgivable, but unconscionable.”

When Republicans attempted to stall House proceedings by requesting a recorded vote on the bill, which was initially scheduled for last week, McGovern said “the fact that there is any member, I don’t care what their political party, would want to delay providing a gold medal to Capitol Police who protected us on Jan. 6, it really is kind of disgusting.”

"In the weeks after the attack on January the 6th, the world learned about the incredible, incredible bravery of officer Goodman on that fateful day," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in February, in the aftermath of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. "Here in this trial, we saw new video, powerful video showing calmness under pressure – his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob's rage so that others might reach safety.”

The two bills would have to be reconciled before being signed into law.