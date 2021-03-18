DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Google has announced plans to create a hub in Durham, North Carolina, for hundreds of engineers to work on its Google Cloud products.

The company said in a statement Thursday that it is already recruiting for the site and that it plans to employ 150 people by the end of the year. The company said it will aim to add 300 more employees next year and 500 more in 2023.

The site will eventually support more than 1,000 jobs and be one of Google Cloud’s top engineering hubs. The Google service uses cloud-based computing to help companies with a range of needs including managing databases and collaborating remotely.