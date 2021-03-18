ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Greater Orlando Aviation Association (GOAA) board members voted Wednesday to tie $19 million in rent relief for companies operating inside the Orlando International Airport to the disclosure of the number of former employees they plan to rehire, if any.

Instead of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Kourtney Monroe marked a more sober milestone at the airport.

“Today [Wednesday] is the anniversary, the last day that I worked. I’ve literally been out of work since March 17, 2020,” she said.

Monroe worked at an airport restaurant for seven years before getting laid off last year when the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold.

She has spent the past year of unemployment alongside other laid-off airport concession workers pleading with the GOAA to try to get their jobs back.

That fight continued at Wednesday’s GOAA board meeting.

The board has already given concessionaires and other airport vendors about $75 million in relief to help keep them afloat during the worst of the COVID pandemic.

But now more passengers are filling planes at the airport again.

“As passenger traffic goes, we need more concessions operating,’ GOAA Chief Executive Officer Phil Brown said. “We need staff for those.”

The board maintained that they don’t have the power to mandate that companies like HMS Host, which has the most concession employees, hire back the workers they laid off.

But new board member Craig Mateer proposed an amendment to the relief package to require the companies to submit a business plan to the authority about what they’ll do with the money. Part of that plan has to include how many former employees they plan to rehire, he proposed.

“They’re obligated to do that under the resolution if they want to receive the benefits,” Brown said.

The board ultimately voted to approve that amendment.

The measure does not mean these companies have to rehire laid-off workers. The companies just have to be transparent about whether or not they will.

After months of no progress, that decision is enough to motivate Monroe to keep going.

“I feel like I got that little bit of hope to cling on to now,” Monroe said. “Maybe a little, but it’s there.”

She and the other workers said there’s still a lot of work to be done, though.

The concession companies have to submit their business plans to the aviation authority a month from Wednesday.