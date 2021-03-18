ORLANDO, Fla. – At the beginning of March the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was being offered in Florida in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. However, the supply for the J&J vaccine has run out.

What You Need To Know Florida out of Johnson & Johnson vaccine



For now Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the only ones available at vaccination sites



Gov. Ron DeSantis says shipments on the J&J vaccine are halted in Florida

It’s a big hit for the FEMA vaccination site in MetroWest because originally they would have 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines a day—that’s in addition to the 2500 doses of Pfizers. But now they are not only out of J&J, but also down 500 vaccines a day to administer.

When Eric Roberts came to the FEMA Vaccination site, he thought he had a 50-50 shot of getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I was hoping to get the J&J vaccine,” Eric Roberts said after receiving a Pfizer vaccine. “I didn’t want to have to come back. It’s pretty simple.”

Reality is, he had no shot.

“So when I got here, I didn’t get told which one I was getting,” Roberts said. “I was sitting down to receive the injection and they said OK you are done.”

But he did get a Pfizer vaccine.

After people check in for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, they head inside the tent and that is where they can pick which vaccine they want: the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer. However, moving forward, they only have one option—Pfizer.

When the J&J vaccine was first released in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an initial shipment of 175,000 doses. Now, he says the shipments are halted.

“We weren’t misled right,” Dr. Anthony Harris of WorkCare said. “Johnson and Johnson early on said we have original doses in a certain amount and then we will ramp up.”

Harris is the Chief Innovation Officer and Associate Medical Director for WorkCare, a physician-directed occupational health company. He says we went through the same issues with both Pfizer and Moderna.

“After the initial doses were distributed, we needed to ramp up and we needed to ramp up fast,” Harris said. “We outstripped the supply capabilities of those pharmaceuticals and they doubled down on efforts to increase supply.”

Until a new J&J supply does arrive its Moderna or a Pfizer vaccine to those looking to get vaccinated.

Roberts wishes he would have listened to his mother’s advice. “If it ran out that soon, then I guess I wish I would have gone earlier when my mom told me to go.”

The Department of Health in Orange County, which does not offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its sites, did receive and store the vaccine for this FEMA site. There were three separate deliveries that totaled 12,000 doses, all of which, according to FEMA, have been distributed.