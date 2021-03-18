MAITLAND, Fla. – The Florida Film Festival is returning in April to celebrate 30 years of film, but this time around there will be some changes because of the ongoing pandemic.

The 2021 edition of the festival will run April 9-22 at the Enzian Theater, with some screenings taking place virtually.

"We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to present these artists' extraordinary work on both the big screen at Enzian and virtually as well," festival programming director Matthew Curtis said in a statement.

The lineup will feature 164 films from 31 countries, organizers announced Wednesday. The films ranging from features and documentaries to a collection of shorts. This year's lineup includes 90 woman or non-binary filmmakers, organizers said, which is the most the festival has ever had in its history.

The festival will kick off with "Because of Charley," which was shot in Central Florida during the pandemic. The film, which stars John Amos, follows a multi-racial family who has gathered to celebrate an anniversary when Hurricane Charley arrives. Director Jon Binkowski along with Amos and others who worked on the film plan to attend the opening night screening and participate in post-film Q&A.

Typically the festival would host a number of in-person celebrity events, but due to the pandemic those will be held virtually. Karen Allen will participate in a Zoom Q&A session following a screening of John Carpenter's "Starman" on April 11. Isabella Rossellini will participate in a Zoom Q&A following a special 35th anniversary screening of David Lynch's "Blue Velvet."

Other notable films set to screen at the Florida Film Festival include "Mandible" from director Quentin Dupieux, "Mogul Mowgli" from director Bassam Tariq and "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" from director Marilyn Agrelo.

There will also be a number of Florida projects that will be featured this year, including "Cultivating the Wild," "Florida Woman," and "Icon."

Although all the screenings at taking place in one physical location this year, most of the films will be available to stream virtually. Some films will only be available within the state of Florida and some will have specific windows for when they can be viewed.

In addition to screenings, the festival will feature virtual filmmaker forums, with details to be announced at a later date.

For those attending in-person, the Enzian will be keeping with a number of health and safety measures it implemented when it reopened. Attendees will be required to wear face masks unless eating or drinking. Attendance will also be limited to 50 people per time slot to allow for social distancing.

Tickets and passes are now on sale. For more information and the complete festival schedule, visit floridafilmfestival.com.