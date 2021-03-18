The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office released new video Thursday of suspects assaulting federal officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — and they’re seeking the public’s help in identifying those suspects.

“The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on January 6,” Steven M. D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a newly released video.

#FBI needs your help identifying #91. He is wanted for committing egregious assaults against law enforcement officers who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people. Submit info to https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). pic.twitter.com/S65OU3PHeK — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) March 18, 2021

On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as the House and Senate were meeting in a joint session to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won. Five people were killed, including Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick.

“These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people,” D’Antuono added, noting that the FBI has arrested more than 300 individuals who took part in the riot after receiving hundreds of thousands of tips from the American public.

Of those 300, D’Antuono said, 65 have been arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers attempting to quell the insurrection.

Earlier this month, the FBI released new video of the person they believe planted two pipe bombs at high-profile areas around Capitol Hill the night before the violent insurrection.

The video shows the suspect — wearing gloves, a hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a backpack — walking along South Capitol St. at 7:40 p.m. EST on Jan. 5.

Officials had previously stated that two pipe bombs were left at the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, but were only discovered by security forces moments before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI was offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect in the video.

In Thursday’s video, the FBI expressed gratitude to the American people for their tips in helping apprehend Capitol riot suspects.

“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” D’Antuono added. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”

The FBI urged anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.

Spectrum News' Rachel Tillman contributed to this report.