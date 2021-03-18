There have been some positive new developments, including a happy resolution, to a story that NY1 first brought you last month.

The crisis involved a Queens crepe shop owner and an expensive dispute that he was having with the popular food service, DoorDash.

“I almost went crazy, oh my God, what’s going on?” said David Liu, the owner of A Crepe in Flushing, Queens, in an interview with NY1 last month.

What You Need To Know For six weeks, A Crepe in Flushing had its account with DoorDash terminated without warning after the company withdrew more than $46,000 in funds



Owner and business partner reached out to NY1 after emails and phone calls to DoorDash did not lead to a resolution



DoorDash has paid back all of the money that was disputed and says it is glad to resolve this matter DoorDash also said their initial handling of the matter with A Crepe was not up to their own standards and that they are working to make sure something like this does not happen again

When we introduced you to Liu and his business partner, Eric Leung, nearly a month ago, they said DoorDash had suspended its account without warning back in January and withdrew $46,700 from it. The money, accumulated payments by A Crepe customers for orders delivered to them.

The business partners say they repeatedly called and emailed DoorDash for an explanation, but never got a direct answer.

That left them wondering how rent and other bills would get paid, when their sales from foot traffic were already down more than 70% due to the pandemic.

“That’s just the kind of pain that no one should have to go through. It’s quite traumatic,” said Leung.

But after NY1’s story aired on February 24, we can now report a happy ending, with DoorDash paying A Crepe the full amount that was in dispute.

“We’re grateful. We’re grateful this ordeal is over,” said Leung. “We just hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

When NY1 reached out to DoorDash, the company said it had originally identified unusual activity with A Crepe that led to the decision to shut down that account.

In a statement, a spokesperson for DoorDash said, “We’re glad that we were able to resolve this matter with the merchant directly and look forward to our continued partnership. If a restaurant partner identifies unusual activity with their account we strongly encourage them to reach out to DoorDash support immediately.”

DoorDash also said their initial handling of the matter with A Crepe was not up to their own standards and that they are working to make sure something like this does not happen again.

It’s a resolution that A Crepe can live with.

“We’re content. We just wish it was handled better,” Leung said, adding, ”but you can’t change what happened in the past. It’s fair, to say the least. It’s fair.”

Leung also expressed his appreciation to NY1 for helping them reach a satisfactory resolution with DoorDash.

“If it wasn’t for NY1, I don’t know what would have happened,” Leung said.