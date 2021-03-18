FLORIDA — Transgender girls would be banned from playing on women’s school and college sports teams under a bill passed by a Florida House committee Wednesday.

The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act would require that anyone participating in a women’s sport at either the K-12 or collegiate level, must be born a female.

The bill’s sponsor, Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, said the ban is to create fairness and equality for biologically female athletes.

“It’s important to remember that the act is pro-women and pro-girls,” Tuck stated. “It only acknowledges the biological differences between men and women. Men generally have denser, stronger bones, tendons, and ligaments, larger hearts, greater lung volume, a higher red blood cell count and higher hemoglobin. These and other biological differences give them an athletic advantage.”

The House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill. That puts Florida among more than two-dozen other state legislatures considering similar bans.

A number of speakers as well as 4 committee members slammed the proposal during a hearing Wednesday, saying it was rooted in fear and misunderstanding.

“Attacks on our trans community should in no way be a priority of ours right now,” said LGBT activist Gage Morgan. “This is an overt, coordinated and multi-state attack on our state’s most vulnerable young people. Trans youth are the most likely to be bullied and marginalized because they’re the most likely to be misunderstood.”

The bill has two more committee stops in the Florida House.