President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Asian American leaders and activists in Atlanta following the series of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead Tuesday – 6 of them of Asian descent, and 7 of them women, according to the White House.

The two were previously scheduled to travel to Atlanta to tout the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as part of the administration's "Help is Here" tour



Police have not yet offered a motive in the shootings; Many were also outraged that the suspect was not immediately charged with hate crimes



Asian Americans have questioned how to deal with a recent wave of assaults that have coincided with the pandemic

Harris' Deputy Press Secretary confirmed the news Thursday, which was first reported by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. The two were previously scheduled to travel to Atlanta to tout the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as part of the administration's "Help is Here" tour, which talks about the benffits of the American Rescue Plan with the American people.

Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear, and hopelessness in the aftermath of the shootings. The hashtag #StopAsianHate was a top trending topic on Twitter hours after the shootings that happened Tuesday evening.

Many were also outraged that the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was not immediately charged with hate crimes. Police have not yet offered a motive in the shootings, but Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters that the suspect "apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate."

According to the White House, they will meet with advocates from the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, as well as state lawmakers, to discuss the rise of anti-Asian hate instances nationwide.

The news comes the same day the House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on violence and discrimination about Asian Americans, led by Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

"There has been a long history of anti-Asian racism in the United States, especially during times of social or economic unrest," Nadler said. "Unfortunately, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this bigotry has reared its ugly head once again."

For the past several weeks, Asian Americans have questioned how to deal with a recent wave of assaults — many on the elderly — that have coincided with the pandemic. The virus was first identified in China, and former President Donald Trump and others have used racial terms to describe it.

Numerous Asian American organizations say Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened people to express anti-Asian or anti-immigrant views. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian American Pacific Islanders, and its partner groups, since March 2020. Nationally, women reported hate crimes 2.3 times more than men.

Following the release Wednesday of a report showing a surge in white supremacist propaganda in 2020, the Anti-Defamation League told The Associated Press that a significant amount of the propaganda included anti-immigrant rhetoric.

The anti-hate group said 10% of propaganda descriptions in its inventory contained negative references to immigration, multiculturalism or diversity. The 522 physical flyers, stickers or banners included the use of words such as “invasion, deport, disease, illegal, infection and virus,” the ADL said.

The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the U.S., and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, shooting that left nine people dead, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University.

Atlanta's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, said that "we know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that's happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop."

President Joe Biden weighed in on the deadly shooting Wednesday, saying that violence against Asian Americans is "very, very troubling," but would not comment on the motive of the killer as the investigation is still ongoing.

“The investigation is ongoing and the question of motivation is still to be determined," Biden said. "But whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans ... are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans for the last couple of months and I think it is very, very troubling."

"I am making no connection at this moment of the motivation of the killer," Biden added. "I am waiting for an answer from – as the investigation proceeds – from the FBI and from the Justice Department. I'll have more to say when the investigation is completed."

Vice President Kamala Harris shared her condolences Wednesday, adding that the tragedy "speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it."

Harris added that the White House "stands with" the Asian American community: "I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate."

"We're not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian-American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," she added.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, during an event at a school in New Hampshire Wednesday, also expressed her condolences to the families of the shooting victims: "My heart is with you. And I hope that all Americans will join me in praying for everyone touched by this senseless tragedy."

Former President Barack Obama said that "although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end."

Nationwide, Asian American organizations organized events aimed at showing unity.

Asian Americans United, the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance and several other partner groups held a vigil Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Chinatown neighborhood.

“After the month and year we had, we knew our folks needed the time to come together safely just to grieve and heal and mourn and speak to what’s happening,” Mohan Seshadri, Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance co-executive director, told The Associated Press.

As much despair as Asian Americans feel, Seshadri said, the shootings also mark a flashpoint.

“Our folks are pissed off and ready to fight,” Seshadri said. “The way we get through this is together by organizing our people and feeling solidarity.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.