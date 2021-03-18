TEXAS — When 34-year-old Sarah Miller started making cement planters, it was just a fun project to decorate her Austin apartment.

"I'm very much into creating things with my hands," said Miller. "Everybody's doing stuff right now. My friends are moving into new homes, they're getting married, they're having babies, they're doing all of these big life events right? That's kind of the age that I'm in. So, if I make this for myself and I like it, I now have a blueprint of stuff that I can give to other people."

She started giving the planters as gifts, and was surprised by the response.

“My friends here are the ones that said started making requests for things," said Miller. "'I need to give something to my kid’s teacher for a gift, can you make this for me? I'd like it in plum,' and I'm like, 'Yeah I can do that.'”

Miller went from taking custom orders for friends and family, to selling pieces on her website “Awkward Auntie," which she says originally started as a blog, to document her experience being an aunt to her seven nieces and nephews, as well as her friends' children.

"I love these little, like, babies these kids so, so much. And so that's why it started as a blog, because it was just to talk about kind of a group of people that I think are appreciated, but also like kind of forgotten about... specially women who don't have children. I think we still have such a special place in our hearts for these kids, and so I just kind of wanted to shout out the other aunties out there, you know who, who are making a huge difference in these kids’ lives," said Miller. “I’ve always said that my best role has been to be an auntie… the role is just thinking about who you are and who you want to be and recognizing that there are people watching, and you really want to make them proud.”

So in 2019, she went out of her comfort zone and began selling at local markets.

“You're putting yourself out there in a completely different way. You're not only saying, 'This is me,' you're saying, 'This is me and like, this is what I made and I really hope you like it?' And you just never know what the response is going to be," said Miller.

“By my second market, I had people who were who were coming to get stuff because they saw that I was doing the market on Instagram or something. And that was bizarre and amazing and such a beautiful feeling. 'You came here, like you came here just for me?' That's the craziest thing.”

But that all changed when the pandemic hit.

“I’ve kind of had to figure out, how do I manage this, I'm not doing markets anymore," said Miller. "I kind of have to get in as many in front of as many eyes as I can.”

A new platform that’s helping her with that is City Shoppe, a website where people can shop from local artisans in cities around the country.

“You really get to see what the city is all about through local makers and through local businesses because they represent what the character of the city is," said Ash Cintas, founder and CEO of City Shoppe.

She says though that the idea goes beyond just discovering local artisans and unique products, and is also about supporting small businesses and local economies.

"From, you know, an economic standpoint, the majority of your money when you're, when you buy something local stays within that local community. So that goes to your infrastructure, that goes to your public schools, that goes to your hospitals. So, even just finding great products is, you know, a great thing, but it's really about, the dollar within your own community that you live in is going to go further into giving you, you know, a great city that has all of the needs to be able, to you know, take care of its people," said Cintas.

Miller says the support from City Shoppe, and other female small business owners, has been incredible.

"I guess I expected a cutthroat-like situation because that's how things are in a lot of other areas. But for this, it has it has been such a collective of amazing women,” said Miller.

“I almost gained pride by proxy, right so like these people who are doing amazing things and trying things out and supporting each other, and in this way I had never seen, made me proud to be part of the group that they're supporting, then therefore made me proud to be a business owner here in Austin.”