ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Marytza Sanz, 62, is one of many COVID-19 survivors who experience long-term side effects months after infection.

She and others like her are called “long-haulers.”

Sanz woke up from her nearly monthlong coma caused by the coronavirus on July 1, 2020.

Ever since that day, she’s had a positive outlook on life. She now celebrates July 1 as a birthday along with her actual birthday in October.

“Every day that I have is a gift,” Sanz said. “It’s a second opportunity of life.”

What she doesn’t celebrate are the lingering side effects.

“It’s been, like I tell my friends, a new life,” Sanz said. “I have been adapting to understand that I don’t have the same speed and energy that I used to have.”

She’s still learning to walk again after her near-death experience.

The Centers for Disease Control said it’s still learning about the long-term effects — like organ issues, rashes, hair loss, and “brain fog.”

“Sometimes I even forget names of my son-in-law or my grandkids,” Sanz said. “It’s something that’s very hard.”

It’s not only memory loss but also fatigue and loss of balance that Sanz now deals with every day. Even just breathing is hard.

“There are times when I’m totally without breath. I have to take my time and breathe,” Sanz said. “These are episodes that happen sometimes at night and even during the day.”

She said she needs to take at least 11 different medications to help her recover. Even still, Sanz is just grateful to be alive.

“I am a miracle, a living miracle,” she said. “I can hold my grandkids. I came out of the hospital, and there’s still some moms, dads, daughters, and grandmas who didn’t have the blessing of being alive and coming home and that affects me.”

Despite her physical struggles, Sanz continues to help other families through her nonprofit Latino Leadership.

Sanz credits Marucci Guzman, her daughter and the nonprofit’s executive director, for the continued success of the nonprofit organization.