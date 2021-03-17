TAMPA, Fla. — Tickets for Wrestlemania will go on sale Friday.
Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.
However, fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale starting tomorrow, March 18, at 10 a.m. ET, can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale.
WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
There will be limited capacity, approximately 25,000 each night. There will also be seating pods, social distancing, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions, mobile ticketing, and masks required.