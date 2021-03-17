TEXAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in December filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the company is far too big and stifles the competition.

Texas now has the support of four additional states and Puerto Rico. Those states are Nevada, Alaska, Florida, and Montana. A total of 15 states and territories are now named as plaintiffs.

Nevada is the first state with a Democratic attorney general to sign on.

Paxton in December said Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control pricing of online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating competition.

“This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm you, the consumer,” Paxton said in a video posted on Twitter.

“These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry,” the company said in statement. “We will strongly defend ourselves from (Paxton’s) baseless claims in court.”

Also named as plaintiffs are Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

Paxton’s move comes after the U.S. Justice Department sued Google in October for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising — the government’s most significant attempt to buttress competition since its historic case against Microsoft two decades ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.