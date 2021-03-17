The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is planning to push back the tax deadline from April 15 to May 15, according to reports from CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

Spectrum News has reached out to the IRS for comment.

According to The Washington Post, the move comes as the IRS attempts to cut down a backlog of about 24 million tax filings since the 2019 tax year; the Post reports that the news was communicated to Congressional aides.

A number of lawmakers and advocates have called for the tax filing deadline to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Institute of CPAs called for the deadline to be pushed back to June 15 in a letter to the IRS commissioner.

