WASHINGTON — Violent extremists motivated by a range of political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the United States, according to an unclassified intelligence report released Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Top intelligence agencies released an unclassified summary of a report detailing violent extremist threats against the U.S. on Wednesday



President Joe Biden had ordered the review in the wake of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection of Capitol Hill



The report found that domestic violent extremists will "almost certainly" be inspired to perform more violent acts in 2020



DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday said domestic violent extremists pose the "greatest threat" to the U.S.

The report was conducted in the wake of the insurrection on Capitol Hill in early January, which laid bare the threat posed by domestic extremists. Weeks later, Biden assigned his intelligence officials the task of studying the scope of the problems.

The unclassified, four-page summary released by the nation’s top security and intelligence agencies delivered a stark warning that the United States will “almost certainly” see some form of violent extremism as the year continues.

“Newer sociopolitical developments—such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence—will almost certainly spur some DVEs to try to engage in violence this year,” the report says in part.

The report also categorizes the likelihood of violence from various extremist groups, saying those motivated by racial or ethnic bias pose “the most lethal” of the threats. Lone offenders or small groups of extremists are more likely to commit violent attacks than larger, seemingly more cohesive groups that “allegedly advocate a (domestic violent extremist) ideology,” the report notes.

That assessment was supported by Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who on Wednesday testified before Congress in his first hearing since being confirmed to the post.

"Right now, at this point in time, domestic violent extremism, the lone wolf, the loose affiliation of individuals following ideologies of hate and other ideologies of extremism that are willing and able to take those ideologies and execute on them in unlawful, illegal, violent ways is our greatest threat in the homeland right now," Mayorkas told lawmakers.

Both the report and Mayorkas’ testimony echo warnings made in recent weeks by U.S. officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, who testified this month that the threat from domestic violent extremism was “metastasizing” across the country. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also described it as a top priority as his Justice Department works to prosecute hundreds of people who made their way into the Capitol as Congress was gathering on Jan. 6 to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

Wednesday’s intelligence report also coincided with the release of a new study from the Anti-Defamation League, which found a “near-doubling of white supremacist propaganda efforts” in 2020.

There were 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and other hateful messages spread through physical flyers, stickers, banners and posters, according to ADL’s report. That’s nearly double the 2,724 instances reported in 2019. Online propaganda is much harder to quantify, and it’s likely those cases reached into the millions, the anti-hate organization said.

The ADL, which was founded more than a century ago, said that last year marked the highest level of white supremacist propaganda seen in at least a decade.

While the reports from intelligence agencies and the ADL are concerning, they are not entirely surprising — officials from the previous administration noted the uptick in domestic extremism and white supremacist rhetoric in 2020.

In its first-ever “Homeland Threat Assessment” released in early October of last year, the DHS named white supremacist groups as the single most dangerous domestic extremist threat to the nation. The report stated that “ideologically motivated lone offenders” and small groups of extremists pose the greatest terror threat to the country, with domestic violent extremists presenting the most “persistent and lethal threat.”

“As Secretary, I am concerned about any form of violent extremism. That is why we design our programs to be threat agnostic – ensuring that we can combat a broad range of domestic threats,” then acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf said in a written statement. “However, I am particularly concerned about white supremacist violent extremists who have been exceptionally lethal in their abhorrent, targeted attacks in recent years.”

Among these domestic groups, racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — in particular, white supremacist extremists — were those who posed the greatest national threat, the report noted.

Since 2018, white supremacist groups have been responsible for more deaths than any other domestic extremist group, the report added.

