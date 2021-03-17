ORLANDO, Fla. — In cars and on motorcycles, a small coterie of Orlando police officers guided the body of Officer Kevin Valencia to an Orlando-area funeral home Wednesday.

The officers led a funeral procession for the hearse carrying Valencia, whose death was announced on Monday, from the medical examiner's office in Leesburg to the Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home at Chapel Hill in Orlando.

Valencia had been on the force for two years when he was critically injured during a 15-hour standoff in June of 2018.

Over the next three years his family said he fought to make progress from his injuries. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says in the end his injuries were too much for his body to overcome.

"We’re grieving," said Rolon. "But we’ll continue to serve our citizens as we always have but it’s tough, it’s tough, but rest assured that they’ll be doing the great job as they always do.”

Rolon said the department's other major priority was helping Valencia's family in their grief. Valencia leaves behind a wife and two children.

If you would like to pay your respects to Officer Valencia, there’s a wreath with his police cruiser out in front of the Orlando Police Department on Orange Blossom Trail.

There will be a public funeral service for him at 11 a.m. next Wednesday at First Baptist in Orlando.