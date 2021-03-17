It’s a busy time of year at Dolce & Biscotti Fine Italian Bakery.

The days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day keeps Mary Baldi-Fron and her staff on their feet as they perfect the popular shamrock cookies.

“It’s super busy and people love their sweets,” Baldi-Fron said.

She been putting frosting on cookies here for the last 11 years, since she opened the Clifton Park bakery. Baldi-Fron is grateful to still be working because she knows it could’ve been a lot worse.

“I know we’re all a little bit unnerved still,” said Baldi-Fron, referring to what happened last month. "Everybody is going through something a little different.”

What You Need To Know Dolce & Biscotti Fine Italian Bakery reopened Friday after a car crashed into the store last month



No one was seriously hurt



Owner Mary Baldi-Fron would like to see road surface markings and signs around the building to slow down vehicles

As the day was winding down, one of their regulars pulled up to the bakery. According to State Police, the driver accidently hit the gas instead of the break, drove right through the front window and plowed over the counter and cases.

Miraculously, employees were able to jump out of its way.

“The hood of her car was all the way to here,” said Baldi-Fron, pointing to a spot in the kitchen. “So everything that was up front was pushed all the way to the back.”

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt, and police say no tickets were issued. But Baldi-Fron says there’s been several other occasions in which vehicles came close to the building due to speeding, raising concerns if more needs to be done.

“While it was the first time somebody came through the glass, it wasn’t the first time we thought somebody would come through the glass,” Baldi-Fron said.

Over the last few weeks, she says she’s been working with her landlord to make the building safer. They've added a three-foot reinforced concrete wall for the storefront instead of having a full window. Baldi-Fron is also hoping to see road surface markings and signs directing cars to slow down, which she says is continuing to be discussed with property management.

“Some of this stuff is not expensive to do,” Baldi-Fron said. “But it’ll prevent future accidents, hopefully.”

The landlord declined to comment.

A temporary structure has been set up, as repairs will take several weeks to complete. But Baldi-Fron says they’ll work through it, continuing to bake and serve customers.

“They’re going to make me know we were right to open up as soon as we possibly could, instead of waiting until everything was done,” Baldi-Fron said. “We needed to get back to work and get our lives on.”