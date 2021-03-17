RALEIGH, N.C. – Pubs, bars, and restaurants closed on this day last year due to state orders at the beginning of the pandemic. 

  • Bars are allowed to open to 30% capacity this year

  • Mask and social distancing guidelines remain in place

  • There is an 11 p.m. curfew

However, contrary to last year, bars in North Carolina are allowed to open for St. Patrick's Day.

Under Governor Roy Cooper's modified executive order, bars are now allowed to be open up to 30% capacity with masks and social distancing guidelines still in place.

Bars must also stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.