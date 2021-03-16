RALEIGH, N.C. -- Women are being impacted the most when it comes to unemployment.

A study by the National Women's Law Center revealed that women are facing the highest number of job losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since February 2020, women lost more than 5.4 million jobs. That number accounts for 55% of overall job losses since the start of the pandemic.

Despite these statistics, Robin Meehan is re-entering the job force.

"There are actually a few open positions in my area, which is why I'm really excited to get going on the job search," says Meehan.

Meehan is a UNC Chapel Hill graduate that spent the past two decades working in sales. But like many, she found herself without a job a few years ago.

"In 2017, I was unemployed and really struggling to find employment, even to get passed or to an interview, and if I got an interview, nothing was panning out," says Meehan.

While looking into volunteer opportunities, Meehan found Dress For Success, a program in the Triangle that provides a network of help to under employed and unemployed women.

"The reason I thought they could help me, I was a woman in a job search, not having a lot of luck and just felt like their program can help me," says Meehan.

Most recently, she has been closing down the company she ran with her husband, which is why she is on the job hunt. But this time around, is much different.

"The biggest affect that COVID-19 has had is in the interview, you're not sitting face-to-face with someone, you're obviously on a screen and that's a whole new dynamic," Meehan says.

One thing the program instills into women is to always get out of the house at least once a day.

"Make sure you're scheduling yourself out, so that you're talking with people, you're getting dressed, you're not living in your sweats," Meehan says.