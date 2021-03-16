CHARLOTTE, NC -- The Rich and Bennett St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl is a staple for Charlotte.

The past two years, the bar crawl was put on hold because of the pandemic. On top of the pandemic, the Rich and Bennett lost part of the family. In December 2020, Jeff Bennett passed away suddenly.



“He was always smiling, always happy,” says Rich Saner. “Never met a stranger. I think the phrase never met a stranger was literally invented for Jeff.”



The bar crawl became synonymous with a weekend of fun, but there’s a bigger mission behind the green shirts. Each year, money from the crawl goes toward local charities.



JD Harris, the owner of Glory Days Apparel, has known Rich and Bennett for years. He says when the bar crawl was paused, he knew he had to do something to help.



“A lot of people just think of the crawl and going to the bars and the green shirts, but I don’t think people always think of about the other side of that too, where they do so much for the community and people,” Harris says.



After Bennett’s passing, Harris and Saner sat down to create a shirt to honor Bennett. It also helps the charities close to Bennett.



“It’s a great feeling to know that we’re able to give money back to those charities in such a horrific year for everybody,” Saner says.



Harris says the shirts sold out quickly in the pre-sale. There is now a second round of shirts available for order.