ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Air travel hit a pandemic era high, and airlines are hoping it’s the start of a comeback.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, 5.2 million people have flown since Thursday, marking the highest number of passengers in any four day period in almost a year.

Now that more people are traveling again, airports are staffing up.

On Tuesday, the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is hosting a job fair for a variety of positions, both full time and part time. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport has 57 non-stop flights with over $1 billion in economic impact.

“Our airport has of course, like all airports all over the world, has certainly lost passenger traffic, but in this area, in Pinellas County, in St. Pete-Clearwater area, recovery has been much more rapid,” said Michelle Roth, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

At the job fair, there will be opportunities working concessions, food and beverage, airport operations, and Allegiant is looking to hire 60 part timers.

“Although passengers were down 39% for all of 2020, it continues to climb,” Roth said. “Spring Break has shown us a lot of people continue to want to come to our destination to beaches, so we're looking at continued opportunities.”

ST. PETE-CLEARWATER AIRPORT JOB OPENINGS

Allegiant Airlines – Hiring Part-time Customer Service Agents and Ground Operations Agents. Employees receive free flight benefits! Valid Driver’s License and High School Diploma required. For more information and to start your application visit https://www.allegiantair.com/careers/airport-operations

Hudson Group – Full-time Sales Associate positions available for News & Gifts concessions, $11.42 per hour, benefits after 90 days. https://www.hudsongroup.com/

SSP America - Full and Part-time positions : Prep-Cook, Line Cook, Cashier and Bartender. Benefits include Vacation, Sick time, 401K Plan, Medical, Dental, Vision, Employee Assistance Program and more. More information available at https://www.foodtravelexperts.com/america/careers/ and applications for available positions at https://hrjobcenter.com/sspcareers/team.html

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) - Representatives from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be onsite to provide information on positions soon to be available at this airport and in other locations. TSA offers excellent benefits, including health insurance, to their part-time workforce. Stop by and talk with their representatives about upcoming opportunities and learn more about what it means to be a Transportation Security Officer. www.tsa.gov

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is a department of Pinellas County Government and positions for the airport are listed at www.pinellascounty.org/hr/employment.htm and must be applied for online. Currently, the airport has grounds crew positions available.

For general airport information: 727-453-7800, info@fly2pie.com​