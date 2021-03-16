ORLANDO, Fla. – Portillo’s fans in Central Florida will have to wait a little longer for the chain’s popular Chicago-style hot dogs.

What You Need To Know Portillo's to open a new restaurant in Orlando area



Opening has been delayed again



Restaurant was scheduled to open on March 23, new date not yet announced

The Illinois-based chain has delayed the opening of its Orlando restaurant for a second time.

The restaurant, located off Palm Parkway in the Village at O-Town West complex near Disney World, was scheduled to open to the public on March 23. However, there’s still work that needs to be done before the restaurant can welcome its first guests.

“We will not be opening on March 23rd, and we aren’t prepared to announce a new opening date at this time,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Spectrum News. “As the first building to open on a brand-new development, there are a few more items on our to-do list before we welcome everyone to our beautiful restaurant.”

The 7,800-square-foot restaurant will have a double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios as well as a classic rock ‘n’ roll décor inside.

“Hang in there, Orlando…our Italian Beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, and chocolate cake shakes are almost ready for you,” the statement read.

Portillo’s has two other Florida locations—one in Tampa and another in Brandon.