ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is grieving for a fellow police officer who died nearly three years after being shot in the line of duty.

On Monday, OPD announced the passing of Officer Kevin Valencia, who had been shot in June 2018 by a man holding four young children hostage. That man also killed the children and himself.

“We will be obviously supporting the family, Meghan, the kids with everything that we can,” said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón Tuesday.

Rolón said the loss of Valencia is tough for both the department and the family. To help the department and the community grieve, they've left up a tribute in front of OPD Headquarters for people to come visit and honor Valencia's memory.

“These officers, when they put on their uniform, when they set out to perform their task, it’s never guaranteed that they may be able to come home to their families,” Rolón said.

That loss now hangs heavy on the hearts of his family, especially his wife, Meghan and their kids, Kale and Kolton.

“Destroyed," Rolón said. "They are destroyed."

The Orlando Police Department is remembering the life and service of Officer Kevin Valencia, laying down a wreath in his honor in front of OPD.



Valencia died more than two years after being shot and critically injured during an armed standoff in 2018. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/x8Tzdkk6Bc — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) March 16, 2021

After more than two years of fighting to recover and making monumental strides, Rolón said in the end, Valencia’s injuries were too much for his body to overcome.

On Tuesday, the department laid a wreath in memory of the fallen officer, lining up to honor Valencia and his sacrifice one more time.

Valencia’s death comes as a devastating loss for the department and his family. Their brother in blue now gone but never forgotten.

“For us, the most important thing right now is to honor Kevin every which way we can, honor his sacrifice," Rolón said. "As has been said, he was and is a hero to us."

Rolón said they will honor and celebrate the life of Officer Valencia at a funeral service expected to be held March 24 at Orlando First Baptist Church. ​