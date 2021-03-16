ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Following the deadly crash that killed three children and two adults last week, agencies in the Orange County Community Traffic safety team plan to study the Clarcona-Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive intersection — the scene of the crash.

What You Need To Know The Claracona-Ocoee/Gaymar intersection was the site of a deadly crash last week



It was the second deadly accident at that intersection this year



Area residents say it is dangerous because sometimes the other car can't be seen



Sheriff's deputies are watching to ensure traffic laws are followed, too

As part of a growing memorial, Lucia Currasco came to the intersection to pay her respects — leaving a few stuffed toys for the three children.

“It broke my heart because I have kids,” Currasco said. “I feel the pain of those parents.”

The deadly crash happened when the sedan the family was in tried to turn left onto Gaymar Drive and ended up in the path of a sports-utility vehicle.

The intersection is dangerous, Lucia said. She lives nearby and has seen crashes previously.

“At night time it’s even worse because sometimes a car doesn’t even see you,” Currasco said. “It’s not a safe area.”

Now, the Florida Highway Patrol and representatives from several other agencies plan to look at ways to make this area safer.

Lt. Kim Montes of FHP says there are hundreds of similar left-turn intersections in Orange County.

“Left turns are one of the most significant types of crashes we see because of the side impact,” Montes said.

This is the second deadly crash at this intersection just this year and a total of seven non-fatal crashes over the two previous years.

Orange County traffic engineers plan to study the intersection, looking at sight lines, signage, and pavement markings.

In addition, Orange County sheriff’s deputies are out enforcing traffic laws.

Montes reminded drivers to be cautious.

“We always remind drivers, before you make that left turn, if you see any traffic coming — it’s best just to wait,” Montes said.

Lucia is cautious, avoiding the area when she can.

She said she hopes that no one else loses a life before something is done to make the intersection safer.

“It would be nice if they would put a light,” Currasco said. “At least it would be more safe.”

It’s still too soon to know who was at fault in the deadly crash, and the investigation could take a couple months, the FHP said.​