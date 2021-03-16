MENTOR, Ohio — Every week, Michele Aute and her sister take a trip to Krazy Bins in Mentor.

What You Need To Know Krazy Bins is a discount store with locations in Mentor and Parma



A recent TikTok video of the store went viral after a customer posted about the deals at the store



The store buys liquidated and clearance items from big retailers and in turn sell it to their customers at largely discounted prices

"This is the most adorable thing. My grandbaby would love this," said Aute.

Aute takes time rummaging through the bins looking for a good find.

"I got this shirt and I paid a dollar,” she said. “How can you, you know, how can you pass that up?"

That's what keeps Aute and her sister coming back.

"The people who work here are so nice,” she said. “We got to know, like, the cashiers and they just are the sweetest people."

Krazy Bins opened last August right in the middle of the pandemic. A TikTok video highlighting the store recently went viral drawing more attention to what the store offers.

"It exploded our business. People who didn't know what we were, people who had no idea, were all the sudden coming in," said Thomas Jager, director of operations for Krazy Bins.

Customers lined up outside their doors waiting to get inside. All items valued at $40 or less are put into bins and sold for $10 with the price decreasing each day until it reaches $1. All items costing more than $40, like furniture and electronics, are priced at least 60% off its market value.

"We buy full truckloads of close out, liquidated materials from different retailers around the United States, and we bring them in and they come in in these pallets, and we break these pallets down into different categories depending on where they're going to go on the floor," said Jager.

All items are on the sales floor for a week before being switched out for new inventory. Jager said left over items are donated.

"One of the things that we really love is being part of our communities as well and being able to share different things with our communities,” Jager said. “So we've been able to do different donations to different charities, different community organizations, and different PTA associations within the communities in which our stores are located."

Krazy Bins has stores in Mentor and Parma.​